Published February 8th, 2021 - 01:38 GMT
Breaking: BTC Hits $42,350 for the First Time Ever as Tesla Just Bought $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
As soon as the news broke, the flagship coin price skyrocketed to all time high reaching $42,000 at the time of writing. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The American electric vehicle and clean energy company, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has just announced in an SEC filing the investment of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

The company owned by the tech billionaire and crypto advocate, Elon Musk, also said that it's planning to accept cryptocurrencies as a way to buy its cars.

As soon as the news broke, the flagship coin price skyrocketed to all time high reaching $42,000 at the time of writing.

Source: Coinmarketcap


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

