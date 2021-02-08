Breaking: BTC Hits $42,350 for the First Time Ever as Tesla Just Bought $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

The American electric vehicle and clean energy company, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has just announced in an SEC filing the investment of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

The company owned by the tech billionaire and crypto advocate, Elon Musk, also said that it's planning to accept cryptocurrencies as a way to buy its cars.



As soon as the news broke, the flagship coin price skyrocketed to all time high reaching $42,000 at the time of writing.

Source: Coinmarketcap