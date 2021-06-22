  1. Home
Breaking News: Bitcoin Sinks Below $30k for First Time in Five Months

Areej Salem

Published June 22nd, 2021 - 12:42 GMT
It's worth noting that so far Bitcoin has lost almost half of its all-time-high value ($64,000) last April. (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin, the world's first digital currency, slid to 5 months low of $29,454. BTC has lost 8.56% in a one-day selloff amid a continued Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

bitcoin

Source: coinmarketcap.com

Meanwhile, other top cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, dogecoin and BNB have extended their negative trades.

It's worth noting that so far Bitcoin has lost almost half of its all-time-high value ($64,000) last April. Some analysts argues that this breaking below $30,000 key level might lead to more losses.

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

 

