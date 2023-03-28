Brent prices fell,Texas rose slightly

ALBAWABA - Oil prices witnessed, during early Asian trading, Tuesday, a slight change, especially with the markets focusing on the developments of the banking crisis.

Brent crude prices fell by two cents, to $78.10 a barrel, while the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose eight cents, or 0.1 percent, to $72.89 a barrel, Wall Street Journal reported.

A research unit of the China National Petroleum Corporation expected, on Monday, that China's imports of crude oil would rise 6.2 percent to 540 million tons in 2023 compared to last year.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 200,000 barrels last week.