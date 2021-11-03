  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. ByteDance Founder Steps Down As Chairman

ByteDance Founder Steps Down As Chairman

Published November 3rd, 2021 - 11:16 GMT
ByteDance Founder Steps Down As Chairman
The news was no surprise as Zhang Yiming has stepped down as CEO back in May. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
ByteDance is TikTok's parent company

Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, the company that owns the wildly popular short-video TikTok, has stepped down as chairman as the tech giant continues to reorganize its business.

Also ReadTikTok Pilots Tipping Feature for Some CreatorsTikTok Pilots Tipping Feature for Some Creators

The news was no surprise as Zhang Yiming has stepped down as CEO back in May.

His role as the chairman of the company's five-person board, which also includes General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and Susquehanna International Group, will also be passed to Liang Rubo, who took over as CEO.

Lately, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has also lift his position as ByteDance's chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the popular app full time, Reuters reported.

Also ReadTikTok Pilots Tipping Feature for Some CreatorsTikTok Accused of Promoting Serial Killer Videos Among Kids

 

 

Tags:TikTok

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...