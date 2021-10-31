TikTok Pilots Tipping Feature for Some Creators

TikTok has started testing a new tipping feature with selected content creators that will allow users to show support by funding the creativity of their favorite TikToker.

It looks like TikTok this time is taking inspiration from Twitter in this one! TikTok creator Jera Bean was first to notice this feature in-app. According to one of her videos, content creators who want to pilot this feature must apply for approval. It's worth mentioning that TikTok is not taking any of the tipped money.

The "Send a tip" option is available to users above 18 years old and tips minimum value is $1. Also, TikTok is giving users the option to tip anonymously.

Moreover, TikTok is expanding upon the current Video Kit offerings to bring Share to TikTok to developers from the web, desktop, and console, in addition to the already established mobile platforms.