Can Expats Return Back to UAE Amid COVID-19 Emergency?

Q1) I am an expatriate from the Philippines residing in the emirate of Dubai. My girlfriend had travelled to the Philippines and is currently unable to return to Dubai because of the recent cancellation of flights. How can my girlfriend return here?

Answer



Across the globe, governments and people are experiencing testing times while trying to fight and contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE's leadership continues to make intense efforts and take various steps to protect and safeguard the health of all the people living in the UAE. The UAE has taken immediate precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the country to ultimately eliminate it.

Considering the measures being implemented and the precautions being taken to keep us all safe from the coronavirus, it is our utmost duty to comply with the directives and instructions that are being issued by the UAE leadership.



In furtherance, it may be noted that the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority on March 23 decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of passengers in the UAE for a duration of two weeks as part of the precautionary measures to combat the pandemic.

In accordance with the aforesaid directive, your girlfriend may have to continue staying in the Philippines until the resumption of passenger flights. However, if your girlfriend holds a valid UAE residence visa, she may register with the 'Twajudi Resident' service on the website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and contact them on their helpline: 00971-249-65228 or 00971-920-83344 for further assistance. This service is primarily to assist UAE residents who have an emergency and an urgent need to return to the UAE.

In accordance with the message of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council: "Remember that we are only as strong as our weakest link. We're here for you, and trust that we can count on your commitment to act responsibly.#STAYHOME", all people in the UAE must remain at home and fully follow and abide by the directives and instructions of the UAE's leadership, who are striving hard to keep us all safe.

Wash your hands regularly, maintain physical distancing, personal hygiene and if unwell, immediately report by contacting the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on their toll-free number: 800-11111.

Do not spread any rumours, and do not believe in any rumours and only believe in official information issued by the UAE government. Stay home and stay safe. Let us all fight the Covid-19 pandemic together with the UAE government and take a pledge to defeat this deadly virus.



Know the law



'Twajudi Resident' service on the website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is primarily to assist UAE residents who have an emergency and an urgent need to return to the UAE.