Canada to Follow Australia's Lead in Making Facebook Pay for News

Canada has vowed to become the second country in the world to make Facebook pay for news as the global backlash against the company continues.

Facebook blocked all Australian news content on its service over proposed legislation requiring it and Google to pay fees to Australian publishers for news links.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, in charge of crafting similar legislation to be unveiled in the coming months, condemned Facebook's action and said it would not deter the country.

Facebook’s actions are highly irresponsible and have jeopardized the safety of the Australian people. We will continue to move forward to put in place fair legislation between news media and web giants.https://t.co/4RcDQcV2M8 — Steven Guilbeault @ 🏡 (@s_guilbeault) February 18, 2021

He said: 'Canada is at the forefront of this battle. We are really among the first group of countries around the world that are doing this.

'I suspect that soon we will have five, ten, 15 countries adopting similar rules. Is Facebook going to cut ties with Germany, with France?

Facebook’s decision to block news-sharing in Australia only confirms that international cooperation is essential if we want to stand up to web giants and maximize the impact of our individual actions. https://t.co/1jD29tkkdf — Steven Guilbeault @ 🏡 (@s_guilbeault) February 19, 2021

Last year, Canadian media organisations warned of a potential market failure without government action.

They said the Australian approach would permit publishers to recover C$620million (£351million) a year.

Without action, they warned, Canada would lose 700 print journalism jobs out of 3,100 total.

Guilbeault said Canada could adopt the Australian model, which requires Facebook and Google to reach deals to pay news outlets whose links drive activity on their services, or agree on a price through binding arbitration.

Another option is to follow the example of France, which requires large tech platforms to open talks with publishers seeking remuneration for use of news content.

'We are working to see which model would be the most appropriate,' he said, adding he spoke last week to his French, Australian, German and Finnish counterparts about working together on ensuring fair compensation for web content.

'I suspect that soon we will have five, 10, 15 countries adopting similar rules ... is Facebook going to cut ties with Germany, with France?' he asked, saying that at some point Facebook's approach would become 'totally unsustainable'.

University of Toronto professor Megan Boler, who specializes in social media, said the Facebook action marked a turning point which would require a common international approach.

'We could actually see a coalition, a united front against this monopoly, which could be very powerful,' she said in a phone interview.

This week, Facebook said news makes up less than 4% of content people see on the platform but contended that it helped Australian publishers generate about AU $407 million last year.

Google has signed 500 deals worth around $1 billion over three years with publishers around the world for its new News Showcase service and is in talks with Canadian companies.

Guilbeault said Google would still be subject to the new Canadian new law, since Ottawa wanted an approach that was fair, transparent and predictable.

He said: 'What's to say that Google - tomorrow, six months, a year from now - doesn't change its mind and says it doesn't want to do that any more?'

Lauren Skelly, a spokeswoman for Google in Canada, declined to comment on Guilbeault's remarks, saying the company did not know details of the legislation.

Michael Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law at the University of Ottawa, said Canada should aspire to Google's approach, where companies put money into content that provided added value.

'If we follow the Australian model ... we'll find ourselves in much the same spot,' he said by phone. 'Everybody loses. The media organizations lose ... Facebook loses.'

Kevin Chan, head of public policy for Facebook in Canada, said there were 'other options to support news in Canada that will more fairly benefit publishers of all sizes'.

What does Australia's draft code say?

The code seeks to address the fundamental bargaining power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and major digital platforms.

This imbalance has resulted in news media businesses accepting less favourable terms for the inclusion of news on digital platform services than they would otherwise agree to.

The draft code would allow news media businesses to bargain individually or collectively with Google and Facebook overpayment for the inclusion of news on their services.

The code also includes a set of minimum standards' for:

Providing advance notice of changes to algorithmic ranking and presentation of the news;

Appropriately recognising original news content; and

Providing information about how and when Google and Facebook make available user data collected through users' interactions with news content.

Source: ACCC