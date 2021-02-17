Tech This Week: Social Media Apps Getting More Competitive, Fortnite to Host Anime Short Film Festival

The world of tech never rests and competition between social apps is hot as ever. As some of you may know, social apps are not just a way to pass idle hours - they’re also big businesses.

The app market has never been more diverse, and that's due to the pandemic which had increased the average global time spent on apps, pushing developers to stay competitive and relevant to the market.

Without any further ado, scroll down to take a look at the major highlights of last week in the intriguing world of technology.

Instagram to Roll out Live-Group Streams Later This Month

In an interview with Lilly blossomed Show, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri announced that they are currently developing a multi-person Livestream option in the upcoming few weeks.

However, Instagram didn’t release details about the number of people who can participate over on the counties this feature will be supported in. But worry not dear readers, you can use filters on it.

Earlier this week, Instagram said it will limit the reach of all the videos re-posted from TikTok within its Reels Clone.

Parler Back online

Parler, an American alternative social networking service, that has been cut off from the Apple store, Google app store, and Amazon cloud computing service after the attack on the Capitol, is back online.

According to TechCrunch, Users are able to log back to Parler web, but all their old posts and content have been removed.

Facebook to Reduce Political Content in News Feed

In a press release, Facebook announced the testing of reduction of political content in user's news feeds. Facebook is concerned that this type of news is affecting people’s political opinions with false allegations.

The top-performing link posts by U.S. Facebook pages in the last 24 hours are from:



1. Donald Trump For President

2. Ben Shapiro

3. Fox News

4. Hillary Clinton

5. Ben Shapiro

6. ForAmerica

7. NPR

8. Bernie Sanders

9. Newsmax

10. USA Patriots for Donald Trump — Facebook's Top 10 (@FacebooksTop10) February 10, 2021

Anyhow, the social app said that COVID-19 information from CDC and WHO, as well as national and regional health agencies and official government releases, will be exempt from these tests.

On a side note, with the tremendous popularity Clubhouse app is getting, Facebook is developing its Own Clone of the invite-only audio chat app to protect its user base from migrating.

LinkedIn to Launch Support for Content Creators

LinkedIn, the employment-oriented online app, said it's working on developing a new program that is aimed at supporting content creators on the platform, which will turn into new advertising opportunities through influencers. As Danial Roth, LinkedIn’s Editor in Chief announced.

Upcoming VideoGames

Final Fantasy XIV to come to PS5 starting April 13th with 4K and improved performance.

Resident Evil 8: Village to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC on May 7th

A new anime series based on 'Dota 2' video game to be launched on Netflix starting March

Netflix / Valve

‘Fortnite’ to host anime short film festival this weekend

Events to Keep An Eye On:

Feb. 23-25: Mobile World Congress in Shanghai