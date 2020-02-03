In Case You Missed It, Here Are the 10 Greatest Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

It's so hard to get over Superbowl nights: the anticipation, the shows, the game, and of course the commercials. This year was no exception with another round of adverts giving us all the feels from laughs and nostalgia, to inspiration.
Here, we present our favorite 10 commercials from 2020.
1. Google
A love story about the moments that matter most, told with a little help from Google. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/JXbcKpGSH5— Google (@Google) February 3, 2020
2. Amazon
From the medieval times to the wild west, what did we do #BeforeAlexa? Watch now and vote for your favorite ad on Ad Meter! pic.twitter.com/0HPY3Pmvfx— Amazon.com (@amazon) January 29, 2020
3. Pringles
The infinite adventures of @RickandMorty meet the infinite adventures of Pringles Flavor Stacking. pic.twitter.com/8SQB6vE0ZP— Pringles (@Pringles) January 28, 2020
4. Snickers
We set ourselves the modest goal of fixing the world, with a giant #SNICKERS. #SnickersFixTheWorld. pic.twitter.com/UVnqnfRmsv— SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) January 31, 2020
5. Little Ceaser
Loved our Big Game spot? This extended director's cut delivers more laughs, more chaos, and more pizza. #LittleCaesarsDelivers pic.twitter.com/JpBCQ2DBw3— Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) February 3, 2020
6. Doritos
Our extended cut Doritos :90 spot is ridin’ til it can’t no more #CoolRanchDance pic.twitter.com/yUU8rESJ1d— Doritos (@Doritos) February 3, 2020
7. Olay
We’re ready for liftoff and prepping for game day! Join @busyphilipps @katiecouric @lilly @astro_nicole @therealtaraji on mission #MakeSpaceForWomen. 1 tweet = $1 for @GirlsWhoCode, up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/QZA1IIBUHD— OLAY (@OlaySkin) January 30, 2020
8. Walmart
They came in peace. They left with groceries. #FamousVisitors https://t.co/SR79D7QBNL pic.twitter.com/Qu9TzI8VFT— Walmart (@Walmart) February 3, 2020
9. Cheetos
Get your hands on more of the Cheetos Super Bowl ad. Watch the extended version NOW 🔥#CantTouchThis pic.twitter.com/sLUjit7TeV— Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) February 3, 2020
10. Avocados From Mexico
The Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network is open and accepting calls. Check out the full spot now!— Avocados From Mexico (@AvosFromMexico) February 3, 2020
1-844-AFM-SHOP#AvoNetwork #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/9A50RWEBjP
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)