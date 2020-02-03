  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. In Case You Missed It, Here Are the 10 Greatest Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

In Case You Missed It, Here Are the 10 Greatest Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published February 3rd, 2020 - 12:50 GMT
In Case You Missed It, Here Are the 10 Greatest Superbowl Commercials for 2020
Commercials advertising different products have left us with so many emotions: laughs, nostalgia, and inspiration. (AFP)

It's so hard to get over Superbowl nights: the anticipation, the shows, the game, and of course the commercials. This year was no exception with another round of adverts giving us all the feels from laughs and nostalgia, to inspiration.

Here, we present our favorite 10 commercials from 2020.

1. Google

2. Amazon

3. Pringles

4. Snickers

5. Little Ceaser

6. Doritos

7. Olay

8. Walmart

9. Cheetos

10. Avocados From Mexico

 Amazon Remains Most Valuable Brand By Breaking a $200 Billion Value Mark
Will the Pixel 4a Help Google Win Back Its Disappointed Clients After Pixel 4 Fell Short?

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...