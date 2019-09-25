CBI: Foreign Countries Interested in Establishing Banking Ties With Iran Despite US Sanctions

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said that foreign countries are interested in establishing banking relationships with the Islamic Republic of Iran in spite of US sanctions.





Most governors of central banks of regional countries emphasize that effect of US sanctions imposed on Iran has slowed and stability has been restored in Iran’s economy as well, he added.

He made the remarks in International Banking Conference, held in Kuwait, on Tuesday.

“I participated in the International Banking Conference in Kuwait upon an invitation from the governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait,” Abdolnasser Hemmati added.

He also held talks with the chief bankers of other neighboring countries on the sidelines of the conference.

Governors of central banks of many Persian Gulf littoral states [including Egypt, Jordan, Mauritius and Malaysia] attended the conference, he said, adding, “in this conference, challenges facing future of banking industry were discussed with central bankers as well.”

Despite US sanctions imposed on Iran, many countries in the world are interested in cooperating and collaborating with Iran in relevant field, he noted.

CBI Governor Hemmati reiterated, “many governors of central banks of regional countries emphasize that effect of US sanctions has slowed, saying that US sanctions cannot be effective anymore.”