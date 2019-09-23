Iran Abolishes Visa Requirements for Omani Nationals

The Iranian government approved on Sunday a bill to offer permanent visa-waiver to Omani citizens, in a bid to further increase interaction between the two countries.







In its today session in Tehran, the Iranian Cabinet of ministers approved a proposal to permanently abolish visa requirements for Omani nationals visiting Iran.

The government took the decision in light of the friendly relations between the two nations and also in line with the reciprocal action of Oman Government for easing issuance of visa for Iranian nationals.

Last September, in a unilateral measure, the Islamic Republic approved that Omani citizens can visit the country without a visa, considering the good relations between the two countries.

Back in July, an Iranian airline and an Omani holding company signed an agreement to increase bilateral relations and joint cooperation in airport services.

In June, Omani airline “SalamAir”, in a ceremony participated by Iranian Ambassador to Muscat Nouri Shahroudi, celebrated the launch of its new flight route connecting Tehran to the capital city of the Arab country.

Back in February, Iranian and Omani officials celebrated establishment of direct flights between Iran’s Persian Gulf Island of Qeshm and Omani capital city of Muscat.

In December, Director General of Hormuzgan Industry, Mine and Trade Department Khalil Qassemi announced that Iran and Oman have launched a direct sea route between their strategic ports which would facilitate trade exchanges between the two countries.