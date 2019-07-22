Central Bank of Iran Put the Trade Surplus at $12 Billion

Exports Department Manager of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Samad Karimi on Sunday put the country’s trade surplus at $12 billion, saying that Iranian economy can be administered without oil revenues appropriately.





Maintaining stability of Foreign Exchange Market is main policy followed up by the Central Bank of Iran, he added.

Turning to the secondary FOREX Market, he said, “CBI recognizes secondary Foreign Exchange Market and allows authorized FOREX shops to continue their activities at this market within the framework of rules and regulations in order to play leading role in financing trade and also implementing plans in the field of importing goods and services as well as exports.”

With regard to the organized Foreign Exchange Market, Karimi stated, “Central Bank of Iran will carry out its duties and responsibilities and continue its activity according to the bylaws ratified at the Money and Credit Council (MCC)."