Centrica reports triple profit in 2022

ALBAWABA - British Gas owner Centrica said its profit more than tripled to 3.3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) last year.

Profit made by picking people's pockets, forcibly putting the poor/vulnerable on prepayment meters & expensive tariffs.



Govt says wage rises are inflationary, but doesn't curb profiteering.https://t.co/1TexI4TclZ — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) February 16, 2023

The figure compared with 948 million pounds ($1.1 billion) recorded in 2021, the firm said.

It said the increase was due to a steep rise in the price of oil and gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

The profitability sparked calls for energy firms to pay more tax on their profit, as many households struggle with soaring gas and electricity bills, the BBC reported.