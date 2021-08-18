  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. CES 2022 Mandates Vaccination Proof for Attendees, Exhibitors

CES 2022 Mandates Vaccination Proof for Attendees, Exhibitors

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published August 18th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
CES 2022 Mandates Vaccination Proof for Attendees, Exhibitors
CTA said they 'will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC', Keeping this in mind hints that they may accept only US-authorized vaccines. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which organizes the trade show has not specified which vaccines would be considered acceptable.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the biggest and most influential yearly tech event in the world, has announced that proof of vaccination will be required for in-person attendance or participation when it kicks off on January 5th, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Also ReadVirtual CES 2021 Is Not Less Exciting Than Past Ones: Cutting-Edge Technologies Revealed in an Unusual ShowVirtual CES 2021 Is Not Less Exciting Than Past Ones: Cutting-Edge Technologies Revealed in an Unusual Show

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which organizes the trade show has not specified which vaccines would be considered acceptable.

CTA said they 'will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC', Keeping this in mind hints that they may accept only US-authorized vaccines.

However, those who are not vaccinated still have the option to attend online only.

Tags:CES 2022Technology

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...