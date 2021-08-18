CES 2022 Mandates Vaccination Proof for Attendees, Exhibitors

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the biggest and most influential yearly tech event in the world, has announced that proof of vaccination will be required for in-person attendance or participation when it kicks off on January 5th, 2022 in Las Vegas.

We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional protocols closer to the show. https://t.co/qLWZkVtqgP pic.twitter.com/KLLkhlC8BW — CES (@CES) August 17, 2021

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which organizes the trade show has not specified which vaccines would be considered acceptable.

CTA said they 'will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC', Keeping this in mind hints that they may accept only US-authorized vaccines.

However, those who are not vaccinated still have the option to attend online only.