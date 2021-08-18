CES 2022 Mandates Vaccination Proof for Attendees, Exhibitors

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the biggest and most influential yearly tech event in the world, has announced that proof of vaccination will be required for in-person attendance or participation when it kicks off on January 5th, 2022 in Las Vegas.
Proof of vaccination will be required to attend CES 2022.— CES (@CES) August 17, 2021
We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional protocols closer to the show. https://t.co/qLWZkVtqgP pic.twitter.com/KLLkhlC8BW
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which organizes the trade show has not specified which vaccines would be considered acceptable.
We all have a responsibility to stop the spread. Which is why we are doing our part by requiring all CES 2022 in-person attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Learn more: https://t.co/YniyNCpWQZ— Gary Shapiro (@GaryShapiro) August 17, 2021
CTA said they 'will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC', Keeping this in mind hints that they may accept only US-authorized vaccines.
However, those who are not vaccinated still have the option to attend online only.
