China’s Tecno Mobile Starts Production in Turkey

Published May 25th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
A subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, Tecno Mobile is a major global player with presence in more than 60 markets across the world, especially in the African and South Asian markets. (Tecno/Facebook))
Highlights
With investment of $35M, Shenzen-based company aims to employ 1,000 people at production facility in Istanbul

One of China's biggest mobile phone maker Tecno Mobile has begun manufacturing in Turkey with an investment of $35 million, a company statement said on Monday.

"We plan to employ around a 1,000 people at our production facility at Istanbul’s Pendik district in the first year of trading," said Hank Li, Tecno Mobile's Turkey manager.

He said the company aims to increase its investment in the long-term, in line with its 10% share target in the Turkish market.

Underlining an encouraging and positive environment set by the Turkish government’s intention to attract foreign direct investment, he said: "We are highly attracted by this encouraging framework and visionary approach of the government to start this investment. We believe in the Turkish economy and market."

A subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, Tecno Mobile is a major global player with presence in more than 60 markets across the world, especially in the African and South Asian markets.

Since the end of 2016, the company has been the partner of English football club Manchester City.

