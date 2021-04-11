  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. China: 21 Coal Miners Trapped by Underground Flood

China: 21 Coal Miners Trapped by Underground Flood

Published April 11th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
China: 21 Coal Miners Trapped by Underground Flood
China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns. (BNA)
Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China’s northwest, a state news agency reported.
 

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued, according to The AP.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

Tags:ChinaCoal minersMining

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...