China Bans British Beef Import Over Mad Cow Case

Beijing has once again imposed a ban on the import of British beef of cattle under 30 months of age as mad cow disease was detected last month, reported BBC News.

China says that the ban was put into effect starting September 29th.

China has resumed importing UK beef in 2018 after a long series of site inspections and negotiations between the two countries. China first suspended beef from the UK during earlier outbreaks of Mad Cow disease in the 1990s.