China Gaming Shares Soar Despite Authorities Limitation on Kids’ Online Playing Time

Published September 1st, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
The Chinese authorities have rolled out new regulations that restrict gaming time for children under 18 years old for three hours a week. (Shutterstock)
This crackdown on the gaming industry didn't spook investors.

Stocks of China's giant gaming firms have soared on Wednesday in spite of the country's newest online gaming policy, CNBC reported.

China's Crackdown on Video Games

The Chinese authorities have rolled out new regulations that restrict gaming time for children under 18 years old for three hours a week.

Regulators claim that such a decision is essential to stop growing gaming addiction as it affects teen's physical and mental health.

China's Gaming Stocks Reaction

It's worth mentioning that this crackdown on the gaming industry didn't spook investors as they continued to purchased stocks of gaming giants because analysts believe that these regulations won't have any tremendous financial effect on the gaming firms.

China's giant Tencent's shares hiked 1.5% only while the stocks of Hong Kong-listed Bilibili soared 6.25% and NetEase rose 6.42% on Wednesday.

