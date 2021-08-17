  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. China Slaps Tech Giants with New Unfair Competition Rules

China Slaps Tech Giants with New Unfair Competition Rules

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published August 17th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
China Slaps Tech Giants with New Unfair Competition Rules
China’s top market regulator has decided to tighten its grip on the internet platforms to limit its power. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As soon as the news broke, Hong Kong-listed Internet stocks slipped, Tencent's fell 4.45%, Alibaba's dropped 4.43%.

Chinese crackdown on the powerful tech giants continues today as the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) drafted new regulations that aim to tighten rules on unfair competition in the internet sector, restrict the use of user data, and violation of consumer rights.

Also ReadChina's Xiaomi Crowned As World's Largest Vendor of Android 5G In Q2China's Xiaomi Crowned As World's Largest Vendor of Android 5G In Q2

Established 3 years ago, SAMR was relatively absent from the regulation scene until the end of 2020, when it started a campaign that resulted in hefty fines to big tech firms like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings.

China’s top market regulator has decided to tighten its grip on the internet platforms to limit its power. According to CNBC, Internet operators in China must Hcomply with the following new rules:

  • Not provide false data, such as the number of clicks on a piece of content.
  • Operators should not conceal negative reviews and only promote positive reviews.
  • Internet platforms should not use data, algorithms, and other technical means to influence user choices or other methods to carry out so-called traffic hijacking. This is where a company looks to redirect a user to their own website or service while they’re browsing another.
  • Operators should not use data and algorithms to collect and analyze competitors’ trading information.
     

As soon as the news broke, Hong Kong-listed Internet stocks slipped, Tencent's fell 4.45%, Alibaba's dropped (GMT+3)

Also ReadChina's Xiaomi Crowned As World's Largest Vendor of Android 5G In Q2China's Manufacturing Activity Growth in July At Slowest Pace Since Feb 2020
Tags:Chinatech giants

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...