China urges Japan to suspend chip trade ban

ALBAWABA – Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Monday described Japan’s ban on semiconductor chip exportation to China as a serious violation of international economic and trade rules, Reuters reported.

Wang urged Japan to halt the export controls, calling it a "wrongdoing" that "seriously violated" trade rules, a statement from his ministry said on Monday.

He also condemned the export restrictions on May 26 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Detroit. Wang met with Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and voiced his concerns to him.

The US imposed the restrictions last year aiming to slow China's work on supercomputers that can be used to develop nuclear weapons systems and artificial intelligence systems.

Japan has not singled out China in its statements about the export controls, saying only that it is fulfilling its duty to contribute to international peace and stability.