China's Exports to Iran Exceeds $8 Million in 2018
Iran’s non-oil exports hit over $33 billion. (Shutterstock)
The latest report by Iran’s Customs puts the country’s non-oil exports in a nine-month period at 86.94 million tons worth $33.358 billion, showing a 5.4% growth compared to the same period last year.
From 21 March 2018 to 21 December, Iran imported 23.871 million goods worth $32.620 million, showing a 13.27% decrease in terms of weight and 15.9% decrease in terms of value compared to the same period last year.
Accordingly, the surplus of foreign trade in the 9-month period was recorded at $738 million.
Gas condensate, natural gas, liquid propane, methanol, light oils and products except gasoline have been the main exported items by 21 December.
Read More
Will US Take Desperate Measures to Drag Iran Oil Exports to Zero?
Iran's Economic Challenges Go Beyond US Sanctions
Top exporters in this period were Iraq, China, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Turkey.
Iraq’s imports of Iranian goods in the nine-month period show a 48.7% increase in terms of value.
Meanwhile, China was the top exporter to Iran with exports worth $8.172 million, followed by the UAE, Korea, Germany and Switzerland.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Total exports of Bahrain in 2004 stood at BD2.83bn, an increase of 13.4% over 2003
- Malaysian companies plan to exceed US$1.59 million seafood exports to UAE recorded in 2008
- Malaysian companies plan to exceed US$1.59 million seafood exports to UAE recorded in 2008
- Iran Expects to Sign More Than $20 Billion of Energy Contracts in 2018
- OPEC 10 exceeds current production quota by 1.5 million bpd