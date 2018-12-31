China's Exports to Iran Exceeds $8 Million in 2018

From 21 March 2018 to 21 December, Iran imported 23.871 million goods worth $32.620 million, showing a 13.27% decrease in terms of weight and 15.9% decrease in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Accordingly, the surplus of foreign trade in the 9-month period was recorded at $738 million.

Gas condensate, natural gas, liquid propane, methanol, light oils and products except gasoline have been the main exported items by 21 December.

Top exporters in this period were Iraq, China, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Iraq’s imports of Iranian goods in the nine-month period show a 48.7% increase in terms of value.

Meanwhile, China was the top exporter to Iran with exports worth $8.172 million, followed by the UAE, Korea, Germany and Switzerland.