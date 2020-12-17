Chinese Chery Automobile Company Eyes Saudi Arabian Market

Chery has undergone major strategic transformations in recent years, allocating its resources in the pursuit of quality and client benefit. The company is now eyeing the Middle East markets, especially Saudi Arabia, and is leveraging its philosophy of independent innovation into offering a wide array of products and services complimenting diverse segments of Saudi motorists. Sales of Chery’s Tiggo and Arrizo car models, along with its premium brand Exeed, in the Kingdom helped the company realize its strategic vision of recording its highest sales of nearly 9 million units worldwide.

Chery’s success is attributed to the values it was built upon. These values inspired the initiative of establishing the Institute of Engineering and Automotive Research at its headquarters in Wuhu. The institute has made important breakthroughs in a number of basic technologies related to transmission, and engine and fuel efficiency, as well as advanced technologies such as smart grid and autonomous driving.

Chery has set new standards for high performance embodied in the third generation of its smart engines, which are stronger, lighter and more fuel-efficient, making the automaker among the top 10 engines of 2019 in China.

Zhang Guibing, president of Chery, said: “We have witnessed a monthly increase in domestic sales and exports, and we are extremely proud of the performance we see with our third-generation advanced engines.”

Despite the repercussions of the pandemic for the automotive sector, Chery witnessed increased demand since the beginning of 2019, as the company launched its latest models designed with more presentable external frames and attractive interior compartments, and equipped with the latest technological features to meet the aspirations of diverse target groups in the Saudi market.

In an effort at consolidating its position in the Kingdom’s market, Chery is preparing to introduce its latest range of models and setting up new levels of high performance for its customers in the country and the region.