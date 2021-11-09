Clubhouse Allows Recording of Rooms for Later Listening

The audio-chat social networking app, Clubhouse, has today officially rolled out its new Replays feature, which allows users to record the conversations of the audio sessions.

the best of live ✨ but later!



Replays are here and they're so much more than just a recording. Creators can download audio, and when you listen on Clubhouse, you'll see all the dynamics of the stage, PTRs, *and* hop from speaker to speaker.



live now on iOS & Android 💖 pic.twitter.com/zDtenNy60c — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) November 8, 2021

Launched for both iOS and Android, Replays allows users to listen again to the entire experience whenever they like and skip to the next speaker, pause, or fast forward it at 1.5 or 2x speed.

The voice-based chat rooms creator explains:

When we set out to build Replays, we wanted to create something that captures the magic and energy of a live Clubhouse room, in ways that non-interactive audio streams alone cannot.

Lately, Facebook announced the testing of a new web Clubhouse-like platform that allows people to create voice-chat rooms. Still in the beta, FB new platform called Hotline, a mashup website of Clubhouse, Instagram Live and Tweeter's Spaces.

According to TechCrunch, Hotline which is available for users in the US for the time being, shares a lot of similarities with Clubhouse and Twitter’s Spaces but yet “Hotline has a different vibe because of its use of video, text-based questions, upvoting, and because it’s recorded. This makes it feel less like a casual hangout and more like a professional event where an expert is leading a session and inviting an audience to ask questions.”