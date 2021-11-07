WhatsApp Allegedly Working on Communities Feature

  1. Home
Published November 7th, 2021 - 10:24 GMT
With this feature, WhatsApp will have an edge over other rivals like Signal and Telegram. (Shuttestock)
Highlights
to latest beta version for WhatsApp version.

Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp is allegedly working on a Communities feature, The Verge reported based on findings provided by XDA Developers and WABetaInfo.

This Communities feature, which seen in the latest beta version for WhatsApp version 2.21.21.6, will allow group admins more power over groups including the ability to create groups within groups just like Discord.

Admins will be also able to invite other people to join the community by adding them manually or using a “Community Invite Link”.

With this feature, WhatsApp will have an edge over other rivals like Signal and Telegram.

