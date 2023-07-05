World's largest cruise ship completed: icon of the seas

ALBAWABA - Construction of a vessel set to become the largest cruise ship in the world has been completed at a shipyard in Finland. The ship, named "Icon of the Seas," conducted its first sea trial before its anticipated delivery in October of this year.

Measuring 365 meters in length and with an expected weight of 250,800 tons, the ship belongs to the company Royal Caribbean International.

When it sets sail in the Caribbean waters in January 2024, the ship will accommodate approximately 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members.

The ship will feature the largest onboard water park in the world, called "Category 6." It was constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Earlier this year, during a press conference at the ship's location, Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, stated that the vessel was set to join the company's fleet on October 26th before its inaugural launch in 2024. Royal Caribbean International showcases the ship, Icon of the Seas, as the culmination of 50 years of learning and innovation in the company's cruise line history. Bayley added, "We market it as the ultimate family vacation destination. When you see all the energy and time put into building this ship, it's astounding." The ship promises over 40 dining, drinking, and entertainment experiences.

The concept of the ship is to cater to the desires of all individuals onboard, with designated areas for families as well as spaces exclusively for adults. There are 28 different types of accommodations, providing more options for families and larger spaces for group travelers.

Additionally, the vessel is the first in the Royal Caribbean International fleet to operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel cell technology as part of the company's efforts to transition to clean energy in the future.