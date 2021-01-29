Confidence in Turkey's Economic Rises 1.6 Percent in Jan

  1. Home
Published January 29th, 2021 - 04:00 GMT
The monthly rise was driven by increases in consumer and services confidence indices. (Shutterstock)
Rise in economic confidence index stems from increases in consumer, services confidence indices, official data shows

The confidence in the Turkish economy rose month-on-month in January, said the country’s statistical authority on Thursday.

The economic confidence index reached 96.2 this month, up 1.6% from 94.7 in December, TurkStat said.

The monthly rise was driven by increases in consumer and services confidence indices.

The consumer confidence index posted the largest increase with 4% in the same period. The reading for retail trade and construction slipped by 0.1% and 5.2%, respectively.

This month, the services confidence index was up by 2.9% compared to last month, while the real sector posted a 1.3% decrease.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

