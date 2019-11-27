Construction Sector Contributes 6.4 Percent to Dubai GDP in 2018

The construction sector contributed an estimated 6.4 percent to Dubai’s GDP in 2018, according to a new analysis released by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a briefing organized for delegates attending The Big 5 exhibition.

This trend expected to continue over the next two years said the analysis is based on recent data from BNC, IMF, Haver Analytics and Fitch Connect.

Currently, there are 4,792 currently active projects in Dubai, accounting for 42 percent of the UAE’s total.

Other key growth drivers for Dubai’s construction market include the emirate’s strong economic fundamentals and diversification strategy, steady increase in population and number of tourists, sustained infrastructure investment over the medium term and major government investments in transportation.

Most Expo 2020 related infrastructure projects are either under construction or completed, while the majority of the contracts are for building works located at the Expo site. Other mega-projects include expansions of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Jebel Ali Port and the Dubai Metro Red line connecting the city center to the Expo 2020 site.

In addition, the findings showed that the UAE leads the GCC in the value of awarded contracts for 2019 as the country is estimated to have $48.4 billion worth of contracts in the pipeline, followed by Saudi Arabia ($40.2 billion) and Kuwait ($15.8 billion).

The UAE outperforms other countries in the region when it comes to the contribution of its construction sector to national GDP with the value of this figure reaching $33.2 billion in 2018.

The annual briefing, held at Dubai Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by 100 delegates from more than 16 countries. The event provided an ideal platform for industry stakeholders to learn more about Dubai’s economy, business environment and construction market.

Hassan Al Hashemi, vice president of International Relations at Dubai Chamber, noted that the strong participation at the briefing and The Big 5 exhibition reflected growing international interest and confidence in Dubai’s economy and construction market. The briefing offered an opportunity for delegates to network with the local business community and get a glimpse of new projects in the pipeline, he explained.

Al Hashemi described Dubai as a land of opportunity for stakeholders in the global construction industry and highlighted the various competitive advantages offered by the emirate such as its world-class infrastructure, business-friendly environment and 30 plus free zones, adding that the current timing is deal to explore the vast potential in the market as plenty of exciting business opportunities emerge in the lead up to Expo 2020.