COVAX Delivers 700,000 COVID Vaccines to Iran

Kianosh Jahanpour, an administration spokesperson said the vaccines come under the COVAX program that is for poorer countries. Iran will get 16 million doses. Iran also sought to use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine since February. “According to Alireza Raeisi, spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus control, some 790,000 doses of vaccine have so far been imported to the country,” Iran said, not specifying further details.



“We purchased 16.8 million doses of vaccine from the COVAX mechanism, and they were supposed to deliver 4.2 million doses since March 21, however, some 780,000 doses were delivered,” Iran stated. “Currently, about 250,000 people in the country have been vaccinated and about 56,000 others have received the second dose of the vaccine,” the report notes. Iran is also making its own vaccines called Coviran Barekat and Razi Cov Pars. “Fakhra vaccine, the third homegrown vaccine, was unveiled and started the clinical trial on March 16,” says Iranian media.



Iran has seen some 2 million COVID-19 cases and 63,000 deaths. 13,183,709 COVID-19 diagnostic tests had been performed by last Sunday.