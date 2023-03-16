Credit Suisse Bank to borrow $54 billion

ALBAWABA - Troubled Credit Suisse bank intends to borrow billions of dollars from the central bank, in light of fears of a widespread economic crisis as result of the collapse of the American banks, Silicon Valley and Signature.

Credit Suisse announced, in a statement published Thursday, its intention to borrow $54 billion from the Central Bank of Switzerland.

According to the bank, this measure falls within the pre-emptive measures it takes to enhance its cash liquidity.

This comes after its share price fell, on Wednesday, by nearly 31 percent. At a time when the Saudi National Bank, its main shareholder, refused to provide it with more financial assistance.

Following the latest announcement, our CEO, Ulrich Körner, comments on the strategy and the progress of our transformation. Full details available here: https://t.co/S9v2JAiCuw pic.twitter.com/FbCcWJfDeE — Credit Suisse (@CreditSuisse) March 16, 2023

Besides, massive withdrawals of funds by clients occurred.

Credit Suisse Group announces public tender offers for debt securities and takes decisive action to further strengthen liquidity. All details available here: https://t.co/S9v2JAiCuw pic.twitter.com/71qZcZsM9W — Credit Suisse (@CreditSuisse) March 16, 2023

The Swiss National Bank declared that Credit Suisse's capital and liquidity levels are adequate, with a pledge to "provide liquidity if necessary".

Our CEO, Ulrich Körner, comments on Credit Suisse Group taking decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen liquidity and announcing public tender offers for debt securities. Full details available here: https://t.co/S9v2JAiCuw pic.twitter.com/ksCu8gIFdT — Credit Suisse (@CreditSuisse) March 16, 2023

The troubled bank is struggling to restore customer and investor confidence after a series of setbacks. Also, the closure of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks in the United States, and the crisis in the global banking sector as a result, made its position more difficult.

Bailout Arrives: Credit Suisse To Borrow $54BN From SNB To "Pre-emptively Strengthen Liquidity" | ZeroHedge https://t.co/bIsuscRfol — Jennifer L Hendricks (@USAngelNetwork) March 16, 2023

It recorded a net loss of $7.8 billion for the fiscal year 2022.