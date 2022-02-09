Crypto in Africa: What to Except in 2022

As many people have witnessed was 2021 a year that will be remembered as the year whereby crypto reached it's all-time high price which led to a adoption of the crypto worldwide. For the continent of Africa the year 2021 can be seen as the year that Africa took the center stage in the crypto world.

The potential for bitcoin in Africa is pretty high, with around 60% of the global mobile money already being transferred through the continent, and Nigeria being the world's second largest bitcoin market after the United States.

Will Africa accept crypto in 2022?

Previous year the continent of Africa took the protection of it's civilians against crypto seriously to get the attention which resulted in bans. Countries that adopted these measurements pushed the trading activity downwards. This resulted in new regulations and forced players to establish a more robust and effective framework to prove that crypto can be trusted and accepted by countries and governments.

Will Kenya become Africa's leading crypto country in 2022?

The country Kenya is one of the world's leading players in P2P trading. The crypto industry is booming with a growing number of companies that are building blockchain-based technologies and solutions. The country has a young population, a good level of mobile connectivity and is familiar with digital payment solutions. To reach a higher adoption of cryptocurrencies, the Kenyans must learn to better understand the technologies and trading possibilities.

Once the decentralized blockchain network will support the entire Africa, money can be easily transferred between persons and companies without all the lag times and high fees, no matter who or where it is.

Partnerships

One way to develop the crypto market more is by enabling partnerships. For example the AFCON is partly being sponsored by Binance. Getting known in African markets is being visible. Having a global crypto trading platform on AFCON allows millions of Africans to see crypto by ads during every match day. This can help crypto to become more used and accepted by society and of course the government. From 2018 on, more cryptocurrency and blockchain companies became known with sports advertisements worldwide. eToro is one of the biggest in Europe in football. Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur FC, Cardiff City FC, Crystal Palace FC, Newcastle United FC and many more became part of the crypto hype.

Protection

In order for the entire ecosystem to reach its potential, we must begin to pay more attention to custody. Many big investors of crypto don't think about conceptualization custody. They think it just happens. It leaves their assets in a wallet or exchange account. This will make them vulnerable to hackers or other malfeasance. By putting more emphasis into custody, the crypto industry can win their trust in being a safe investment for the future.