Crypto News Recap: El Salvador Buys The Dip

While most traders entered 2022 with less appetite for bitcoin, El Salvador took the chance to make its cheapest purchase ever since it has adopted BTC as legal tender. Bitcoin has hit an all-year low losing almost half of its value since reaching record highs, testing crypto fans' faith.

Why dont it just go to zero directly..Im tired of buying new dip😩#BitcoinCrash #cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/pdJ6LlA4Mr — Gurudas (@GurudasShinde) January 21, 2022

On a more cheerful note, web3.0 and metaverse are still the go-to buzzwords that rudderless tech moguls use in hopes to hype up investors or engaging more consumers. Google is stepping up its blockchain game with a new unit dedicated to exploring the technological potentials, eyeing web 3.0, and metaverse migration. Speaking of the metaverse, the Crypto Angle, Paris Hilton, is also jumping on the meta bandwagon.

With no further ado, here is all your crypto news!

El Salvador Buys 410 Bitcoin At a discount

On Twitter, President Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 410 BTC for $15 million, $36,585 per BTC.

Nope, I was wrong, didn’t miss it.



El Salvador just bought 410 #bitcoin for only 15 million dollars 🥳



Some guys are selling really cheap 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/vEUEzp5UdU — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 21, 2022

The Latin American country has been a consistent dip buyer with 1,801 BTC now. It’s worth mentioning that El Salvador has already lost $20 million since its first bitcoin purchase.

New Fatwa against Crypto Use in Indonesia

Two Indonesian Islamic organizations, The Tarjih Council and the Central Executive Tajdid of Muhammadiyah, have jointly issued yet another fatwa against the use of crypto for Muslims.

"Tarjih's fatwa stipulates that crypto currency is illegal both as an investment tool and as a medium of exchange," the Fatwa of the Muhammadiyah Tarjih Council wrote as quoted from Muhammadiyah's official website, Thursday (20/1/2022).

Despite the deeming of crypto as Haram for Muslims, Indonesia registered $9.8 billion in crypto transactions in 2021, which is 1,222% higher than 2020.

Back in November, The National Ulema Council (MUI), which is Indonesia’s council of religious leaders, ruled that the use of cryptocurrency is haram for Muslims.

Due to its uncertainty and wagering, crypto was deemed forbidden by Indonesia’s authority.

According to Indonesia’s commodity futures trading regulator Bappebti, there were about 4.5 million crypto investors in the country as of May, Coindesk reported.

Arguing that cryptocurrencies can be halal if it was traded as commodities provided that it abides by Shariah law and demonstrates clear benefits, Asrorun Niam Soleh, head of religious decrees said.

Google Launches New Blockchain Unit

Google has announced the launch of a new unit dedicated to exploring blockchain technology in a bid to achieve web 3.0 and metaverse relevance. According to an internal email seen by Bloomberg, Google's president of commerce says: "Crypto is something we pay a lot of attention to."

Although the report doesn't disclose much details, expect the fact that the units’ main focus is "blockchain and other next-gen distributed computing and data storage technologies."

Paris Hilton Migrate to Metaverse

Paris Hilton is creating her very own version of the world with a virtual island built within Roblox, dubbed Paris World.

My new #Sliving merch line is now available @Roblox ✨💕❤️ Can’t wait to see you in your new looks ✨💕 https://t.co/fDZMmfYzQM — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 21, 2022

The island will be a digital replica of Hollywood’s darling Beverly Hills, California home. Interestingly, users can go into the home of the TV reality star to raid her wardrobe and purchase their outfits!