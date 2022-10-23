Crypto news recap: ethereum HODLers are on the rise

Coming every Sunday, the Crypto News Recap is your weekly pulse of the markets helps you track every single important news story that happened in the crypto sphere. This week, we chronicle Tesla’s Bitcoin possessions, Spain overthrown El Salvador, and Ethereum Investors are on the Rise. Let’s get to it, shall we?

Spain Surpasses El Salvador to become the third-largest crypto ATM Hotspot

After the United States and Canada, Spain now has the third-largest network of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs in Europe.

Spain presently has 215 crypto ATMs (14.65% of crypto ATMs of Europe), knocking El Salvador, which has 212 crypto ATMs, down to fourth place after outnumbering the country by 3 crypto ATMs. According to CoinATMRadar data, Spain accounts for 0.6% of global crypto ATM installations.

Tesla keeps all of the $218 million in Bitcoin it has left as of Q3

According to Tesla's most recent earnings report, the business elected to keep its remaining Bitcoin in Q3 after selling down 75% of its holdings in Q2. Tesla's balance sheet includes digital assets worth $218 million, according to the Q3 earnings release. Tesla famously revealed in February 2021 that it had $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, but because to COVID-19-related worries about China, it sold off the majority of its holdings the next year.

Ethereum HODLers are on the rise

The number of unique addresses holding more than or equal to 1 ETH hit 1.32 million in October of last year. At the time, the price of Ethereum was close to $3,500. By March, the number of Ethereum wallets with at least one ETH balance had reached 1.41 million, while the cryptocurrency's price had decreased by 25% to $2,600.

According to statistics, the number of investors holding at least one ETH has climbed by 170,000 since then, while the price of ETH has halved to $1,295.

According to Glassnode data, there are currently over 318,000 investors owning at least 10 ETH worth close to $13,000, up from 278,300 in October of last year.