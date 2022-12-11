Crypto News Recap: Mariah Carey to Perform in the Metaverse

This week in Crypto News Recap, Mariah Carey is bringing out the Christmas spirit and set to perform a series of virtual concerts on Roblox’s Livetopia platform this month, complaints on Twitter gets a trader suspended by Binance. Users can now open accounts on the well-known messenger Telegram without having to provide their mobile phone numbers, thanks to blockchain. Wanna know how? Read more information about the ‘New Era of Privacy’!

complaints on Twitter get a trader suspended by Binance

On December 8, a Twitter user named CoinMamba began complaining about the lost funds.

The API was only submitted to 3Commas and nowhere else, which I haven’t used since creating an account there. If you have similarly submitted your API there, you should immediately delete them from your Binance account. — CoinMamba (@coinmamba) December 8, 2022

In a series of tweets, the trader claims that Binance was unable to provide him with adequate support. The blocked trader is claiming that a leaked API key linked to crypto trading firm 3Commas was used "to make trades on low cap coins to push up the price to make profit."

As the customer complained repeatedly on the social media site, CZ acknowledged in a subsequent tweet that it was thinking about putting the customer's account "in off-boarding (withdrawal only) mode," claiming that "we don't want to serve people who are unreasonable." The tweet was later removed, but a screenshot of it is still present in the thread. After that, the user had three days to withdraw money before their account was closed.

Mariah Carey to Perform Virtual Winter Wonderland Concert on Roblox

The "Fantasy" singer revealed on Friday that she will use Livetopia to bring Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland, a virtual experience that will include performances from Carey, to the online game platform Roblox.

Four nights in a row, from December 21 to 24, will feature virtual performances, with each show beginning at 7 p.m. ET. All I Want for Christmas Is You will serve as the grand finale after she performs a variety of old and new hits throughout the concerts.

Telegram Introduces No-SIM Sign-ups With Blockchain-Powered Numbers

Up until recently, users had to sign up for Telegram with their phone numbers. Users can now register using anonymous numbers supported by the blockchain and made available on the Fragment platform thanks to the most recent upgrade, which removed this restriction.

However, they will no longer require one in order to create a new Telegram account. Instead, they will be able to log in using blockchain-powered numbers that are anonymous, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The numbers will be available on Fragment and can be purchased with toncoin (TON), the cryptocurrency used on Telegram's decentralized Open Network blockchain. Fragment, a blockchain auction platform that also sells usernames, launched in late October.