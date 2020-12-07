Crypto News Recap: Markets Flashing Green, UN Venture Further into Blockchain

You don't need to look at charts to know that November was a great month for the cryptocurrency markets! The market was jolted by various reasons; the COVID vaccine news, the governmental stimulus, and great major steps toward adoption from all over the globe.

In December, even though the bulls failed to break above the $19,500 barrier, Bitcoin (trading $19,260 at press time) is showing positive bullish momentum around the $19,200 level which holds the key position to attempt more gains.

Crypto Market Cap:

Building upon November gains, the altcoins followed bitcoin rallying to levels not seen in years.

Ripple Sells off $15 Million of its shares in MoneyGram

Ripple, a US-based real-time gross settlement company, sold out third of its stock, which is worth $15 million in the American money transfer company, MoneyGram.

According to Cointelegraph, the company submitted a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying it sold 4 million of its shares in MoneyGram.

Even with selling almost 33% of its shares, Ripple still owns 67% of MoneyGram's stocks.

UN Releases Blockchain to Improve Land Registry

The United Nations announced a new blockchain-based tool aimed at improving the land registry process in Afghanistan.

According to the announcement, The ‘goLandRegistry’ blockchain solution will contain accurate property records. Any changes on the certificates that need to be done afterward will be only possible via immutable transactions using Live Contracts’. This new solution will enable landowners to demonstrate the authenticity of the certificate independently through the Open Source blockchain verification tool.

Swiss National Bank, BIS Announce Completion of CBDC’s Proofs-of-Concept

The Bank for International Settlements' Innovation Hub (BIS) and the Swiss National Bank jointly announced the successful completion of the proofs-of-concept trials of the country’s new Central Bank digital currency named Project Helvetia.

Both banks explored the integration of the tokenised digital assets into the central bank money.

