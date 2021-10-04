Crypto News Recap: TikTok Dives Into NFTs

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published October 4th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
The Chinese short-video platform, TikTok is venturing into the world of NFTs dropping the first creator-led NFT collection. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Here’s all the crypto stories you may have missed over the past week in one link!

Some of your favorite popular TikTok videos of your most beloved creators are to be issued as NFT collectibles as the Chinese social media app decided to dip its toes into the NFT world!

Despite the Chinese anti-crypto crusade and all their to-no-avail sweeping measures, Bitcoin performs stronger since the start of October, or shall I say Uptober!😏

The flagship cryptocurrency rebounded and now trading above pre-ban levels of around $47,833.

Bitcoin Chart

Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading higher today after a strong week. Bitcoin's price is trading $47,833 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 42.56%, a decrease of 0.21% over the past day.

Bitcoin

 Crypto Charts

The global crypto market cap is at $88.39 trillion, decreasing 10.82% from yesterday.
While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.19 billion, up 78.28%.

Crypto

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

TikTok Dives into NFTs

The Chinese short-video platform, TikTok is venturing into the world of NFTs dropping the first creator-led NFT collection.
TikTok NFTThe collection features six TikTok videos that commemorate some special content of its top creators, including Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Poarch, Rudy Willingham, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

These NFTs will be available on the Ethereum blockchain and will be powered by Immutable X that uses StarkWare's technology to create the first carbon neutral Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum.

Alibaba Bans Selling of Crypto Mining Rigs

China's Alibaba announced a ban on selling cryptocurrency mining rigs of any related paraphernalia on its platform in response to the widespread gov't crackdown.
 
The Chinese e-commerce giant will allow sales till October 8 and the remaining listings will be deleted on Oct 15th with refunds to those who bought ads to promote these listings. Sellers who post any crypto mining rig will face grave sequences, Alibaba warned.
 
The prohibition order also includes the selling of cryptocurrencies, mining software in addition to crypto trading or mining tutorials or guides. China's hostility towards cryptocurrencies aims at thawing BTC's polarity to promote the gov't-issued CBDC.

Iran Unbans Crypto Mining

After a three-months ban imposed by former President Hassan Rouhani, Iran decided to allow crypto mining again as electricity worries subsided.

Rouhani has prohibited crypto mining in fear of power outages that mining would cause as it might stress electricity power grids amid ahead of the heatwave that the middle east witnessed back in May.

Iran, which ranks among the cheapest electricity countries accounts for 4.5% to 7% of the world’s cryptocurrency mining, The Cointelegraph reported.

In spite of the ongoing ban, the miners continued to work in stealth mode. Lately, the chief executive officer of the Tehran Stock Exchange, Ali Sahraee, has resigned right after the police found mining rigs in the Stock offices.

Podcasts Worth Listening to 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

