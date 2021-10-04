Crypto News Recap: TikTok Dives Into NFTs

Some of your favorite popular TikTok videos of your most beloved creators are to be issued as NFT collectibles as the Chinese social media app decided to dip its toes into the NFT world!
Despite the Chinese anti-crypto crusade and all their to-no-avail sweeping measures, Bitcoin performs stronger since the start of October, or shall I say Uptober!😏
The flagship cryptocurrency rebounded and now trading above pre-ban levels of around $47,833.
Bitcoin Chart
Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading higher today after a strong week. Bitcoin's price is trading $47,833 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 42.56%, a decrease of 0.21% over the past day.
Crypto Charts
The global crypto market cap is at $88.39 trillion, decreasing 10.82% from yesterday.
While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.19 billion, up 78.28%.
TikTok Dives into NFTs
Own a moment that broke the internet.
These NFTs will be available on the Ethereum blockchain and will be powered by Immutable X that uses StarkWare's technology to create the first carbon neutral Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum.
Alibaba Bans Selling of Crypto Mining Rigs
Iran Unbans Crypto Mining
After a three-months ban imposed by former President Hassan Rouhani, Iran decided to allow crypto mining again as electricity worries subsided.
Rouhani has prohibited crypto mining in fear of power outages that mining would cause as it might stress electricity power grids amid ahead of the heatwave that the middle east witnessed back in May.
Iran, which ranks among the cheapest electricity countries accounts for 4.5% to 7% of the world’s cryptocurrency mining, The Cointelegraph reported.
In spite of the ongoing ban, the miners continued to work in stealth mode. Lately, the chief executive officer of the Tehran Stock Exchange, Ali Sahraee, has resigned right after the police found mining rigs in the Stock offices.
