Crypto News Recap: Twitter Allows Bitcoin Tips

This week on crypto, Dorsey’s Twitter continues bitcoin adoption push by allowing crypto tips but this is not the extent of Twitter’s crypto plans.

Meanwhile in the other part of the world, China is widening up the renewed crackdown on cryptocurrencies as now a top cryptocurrency exchanges was ordered to stop registering new users. Traders are keeping a close eye on the regulatory risk and analysts are weighing if it can dampen the bullish sentiment in the crypto market.

Bitcoin Chart

Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading higher today after a volatile week. Bitcoin's price is trading $44k at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 42.34%, a decrease of 0.28% over the past day.

Crypto Charts

The global crypto market cap is at $1.96 trillion, increasing 5.42% from yesterday.

While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.15 billion, up 20.37%.

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

Twitter Allows Cryptocurrency Tips