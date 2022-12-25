Crypto News Recap: Twitter's search function now includes BTC, ETH price indexes

This week in Crypto News Recap, Sam Bankman-Fried will spend the holidays with his family after his parents used the equity in their home to secure $250 million in bail funds. Also, Twitter's search function now includes BTC and ETH price indexes, and Argentine Football Association ends the year with a metaverse agreement after World Cup 2022 success! You know the drill, let’s dive in!

SBF was returned home after his parents put up their house to cover his exorbitant bail bond

Sam Bankman-Fried will spend the holidays with his family in Palo Alto, California after his parents used the equity in their home to secure $250 million in bail funds. Among the bail conditions are home detention, location monitoring, and surrender of his passport. On December 20, the former FTX CEO signed surrender papers, allowing his extradition from the Bahamas to the United States, where he faces eight charges that could land him in prison for the rest of his life. Bankman-Fried will now remain at home with his family while awaiting his sentence.

Twitter's search function now includes BTC and ETH price indexes

Twitter has added price indexes for Bitcoin and Ether to its search function in its latest move into the crypto space. The new feature allows users to search for the ticker symbol of a stock or cryptocurrency and view the price graph. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin, were left off the list. In the coming weeks, the company intends to broaden its coverage.

Argentine Football Association Signs Metaverse Agreement Following World Cup 2022 Success

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has partnered with Upland, a Silicon Valley-based company, to integrate Argentina's professional football league, Liga Profesional de Ftbol (LPF), into Upland's virtual platform.

Through digital collectibles such as teams, clubs, players, tickets, game highlights, historical moments, and other special offers, Argentinian football fans, teams, and players can connect with one another.