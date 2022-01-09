Crypto News Recap: UAE's MOHRE Teams Up with BSV Blockchain

Although the crypto market started in 2022 in red, there was some positive news regarding the adoption of crypto in UAE making the bigger picture look promising and optimistic.

Market dips left many investors scratching their heads whether they should change their investment strategy. Only time will tell if we'll witness a deeper correction or if the markets will become bullish again.

Despite all the eye-watering volatility, it's safe to say that BTC price is considered stable in the grand scheme of things:

Jan, 8th 2021: $40,800



Jan, 8th 2022: $40,800#Bitcoin seems like a stable currency with juicy vol to sell. — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) January 9, 2022



Without further ado, let’s take a look at the major highlights of last week in the amazing world of crypto.

Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin's price is trading $42,094 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 40.31%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

Crypto Charts

Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in the green after a long week of mixed trading. The global crypto market cap is at $1.97 trillion, increasing 1.52% from yesterday.

While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.72 billion, decreasing 8.31%.