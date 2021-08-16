Crypto News Recap: Messi Getting Paid in Crypto, US Senators Pass Crypto Tax Law Unamended

Like every other week, it’s been a wild ride over the past seven days. But while Barcelona FC fans are still lamenting the transfer of Lionel Messi to PSG, crypto enthusiasts were on top of the world as another superstar has joined the cryptoverse and will be paid in crypto!

Bitcoin price has recovered tremendously hitting $47,000 at time of writing.

Total crypto market capitalization is above $2 trillion for the first time since May 19 this year!



US Crypto Tax: The Finale Result

The US Senate has passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that sparked controversy last week but in a surprising twist! It passed without any change on crypto tax language that had held it for a week full of to and fro discussions!

This has left many crypto enthusiasts disappointed, but it’s not a death blow as crypto has just lost one battle, not the whole war. I know some of you are thinking that much ink has been spilled in over these discussions. However, looking at the glass half full, at least we now know that the US is ready to include cryptocurrencies in its future financial plans from now on. This new law will come into effect in 2023, and a lot can happen by then 👀.

“What I like about the infrastructure bill is this showed a recognition on the part of the 67 senators who voted for the bill that crypto is here to stay. This is an industry that’s maturing. It’s not in the shadows.”-Kathryn Haun, co-chair of Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto fund, to The New York Times.

PayPal’s Venmo Rolls out Crypto Cashback for Credit Cards

In a bid to expand crypto support, PayPal-owned mobile payments outfit Venmo has introduced a new feature that automatically, and seamlessly lets users convert cash-back to crypto for free.

Say hello to Cash Back to Crypto with the Venmo Credit Card, rolling out to eligible cardholders over the coming weeks.



Learn more → https://t.co/zvQfMxIZl5 pic.twitter.com/wcroWuaapW — Venmo (@Venmo) August 10, 2021

This new tool will enable Venmo credit cardholders to use monthly cashback in their Venmo account to auto-purchase cryptocurrency of choice, with no transaction fees.

To enable this feature, customers can use the app to navigate to the Venmo Credit Card home screen and select the Rewards tab then 'Get Started’ then select their crypto of choice.

BitMEX Strikes Multi-Year Deal with AC Milan

Crypto exchange BitMEX has teamed up with Italian football club AC Milan to to put its logo on the sleeves of the Rossoneri official match kits for both women and men.

BitMEX becomes our first-ever Official Sleeve Partner and Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner ➡️ https://t.co/beuyYzNMr0@BitMEX diventa il nostro primo Official Sleeve Partner e Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner ➡️ https://t.co/QKcABqXe5Z#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/ylu73NOqtw — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 10, 2021

In a precedent of its kind, this deal would make BitMEX the first-ever Official Sleeve Partner and the Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner for a football club.

According to the announcement, the logo will be advertised on the jerseys starting August 23, AC Milan’s the first match in the first Serie A league of the 2021/22 season.

Messi Becomes First Football Player to Get Paid in Crypto

Argentina’s Football megastar Lionel Messi's multi-million transfer to PSG includes the French club's cryptocurrency fan tokens “$PSG”, Reuters revealed. This would make Messi the first player in the world to receive Fan Tokens as part of signing package.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Lionel Messi becomes first player in the world to receive Fan Tokens as part of signing package with @PSG_inside.$PSG ⚡️ $CHZhttps://t.co/4Fzm6HGTFG — Socios.com (@socios) August 12, 2021

Amid the signing reports, the PSG token’s price soared to an all-time high above $60.

The football club didn’t reveal how many tokens the six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or for best player and European Golden Shoe for top scorer is receiving.

The Grand Theft Crypto of PolyNetwork

On Wednesday, PolyNetwork, a decentralized finance platform, has announced losing an estimated $600 million in cryptocurrencies in what is considered one of the sector's biggest ever hacking attacks, according to Albawaba.

Then in a very surprising move, the hacker returned some of the funds they stole! Poly Network has announced $500,000 reward to any crypto hacker who returned stolen assets.

The hacker has now returned pretty much all of the stolen assets - except the ~$33m in USDT frozen by tether — Tom Robinson (@tomrobin) August 12, 2021

