Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $20K

It's a green day in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,069 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.93%, an increase of 0.48% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $964.97 billion, increasing 1.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.97 billion, which makes a 0.43% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 30 September 6:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,069 Ethereum (ETH) $1,365 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $288 XRP (XRP) $0.4822 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4394 Solana (SOL) $35 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06142

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.