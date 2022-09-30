Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $20K

It's a green day in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,069 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.93%, an increase of 0.48% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $964.97 billion, increasing 1.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.97 billion, which makes a 0.43% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 30 September 6:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $20,069
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,365
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $288
- XRP (XRP) $0.4822
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4394
- Solana (SOL) $35
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06142
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
