Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $22K

Published September 12th, 2022 - 08:02 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading mainly in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,409 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.12%, an increase of 1.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.07 trillion, increasing 1.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.52 billion, which makes a 42.13% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 12 September 11:07PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $22,409

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,725
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $294
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.357
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5071
  9. Solana (SOL) $37
  10. Polkadot (DOT) 7.75

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

