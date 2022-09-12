Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $22K

The crypto market today is trading mainly in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,409 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.12%, an increase of 1.03% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.07 trillion, increasing 1.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.52 billion, which makes a 42.13% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 12 September 11:07PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $22,409
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,725
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $294
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.357
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5071
- Solana (SOL) $37
- Polkadot (DOT) 7.75
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)