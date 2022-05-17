Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $30K

The crypto market today seems to be recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,615 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.43%, an increase of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.31 trillion, increasing 3.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.53 billion, which makes a 1.66% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 17 May 12:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $30,615 Ethereum (ETH) $2,089 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $307 XRP (XRP) $0.4313 Cardano (ADA) $0.5848 Solana (SOL) $56 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.09011

