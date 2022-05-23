  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $30K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $30K

Published May 23rd, 2022 - 04:35 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $30K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is still in the recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,399 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Happy Bitcoin Pizza Day!Crypto News Recap: Happy Bitcoin Pizza Day!

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.65%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.30 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.01 billion, which makes a 24.50% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 23 May 7:41PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Happy Bitcoin Pizza Day!Top 5 Stablecoins for First-Time Crypto Investors

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,958

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,067
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9991
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $335
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4267
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5565
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $53
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08753

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyCryptoBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...