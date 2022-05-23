Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $30K

The crypto market today is still in the recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,399 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.65%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.30 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.01 billion, which makes a 24.50% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 23 May 7:41PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,958 Ethereum (ETH) $2,067 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 Binance Coin (BNB) $335 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.4267 Cardano (ADA) $0.5565 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $53 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08753

