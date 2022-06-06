  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $31K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $31K

Published June 6th, 2022 - 07:37 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $31K
(Source: Shutterstock)

Green still dominates the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $31,279 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Bahraini Crypto Exchange Fires 120 EmployeesCrypto News Recap: Bahraini Crypto Exchange Fires 120 Employees

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.84%, an increase of 0.69% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.27 trillion, increasing 2.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.46 billion, which makes a 63.62% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 6 June 10:40PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Bahraini Crypto Exchange Fires 120 EmployeesHow to Survive the Crypto Bear Market?

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $31,279

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,858
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9993
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $300
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.5976
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3973
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $41
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08174

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...