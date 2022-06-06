Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $31K

Green still dominates the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $31,279 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.84%, an increase of 0.69% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.27 trillion, increasing 2.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.46 billion, which makes a 63.62% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday, 6 June 10:40PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $31,279 Ethereum (ETH) $1,858 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Binance Coin (BNB) $300 Cardano (ADA) $0.5976 XRP (XRP) $0.3973 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $41 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08174

