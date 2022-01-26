Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $38K

  1. Home
Published January 26th, 2022 - 04:34 GMT
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.96 billion, which makes a 77285.80% increase. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market seems to be greener today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $38,157.80 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.75%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.73 trillion, increasing 4.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.96 billion, which makes a 77285.80% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 26 January 6:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,157.80

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,606.40
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $392.96
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.11
  7. Solana (SOL) $99.05
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.637
  9. Terra (LUNA) $64.48
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1505

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

