Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $38K

The crypto market seems to be greener today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $38,157.80 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.75%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.73 trillion, increasing 4.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.96 billion, which makes a 77285.80% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 26 January 6:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,157.80 Ethereum (ETH) $2,606.40 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $392.96 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Cardano (ADA) $1.11 Solana (SOL) $99.05 XRP (XRP) $0.637 Terra (LUNA) $64.48 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1505

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.