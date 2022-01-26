Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $38K

The crypto market seems to be greener today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $38,157.80 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.75%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.73 trillion, increasing 4.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.96 billion, which makes a 77285.80% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 26 January 6:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,157.80
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,606.40
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $392.96
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Cardano (ADA) $1.11
- Solana (SOL) $99.05
- XRP (XRP) $0.637
- Terra (LUNA) $64.48
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1505
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
