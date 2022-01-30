Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $38K

The crypto market has been mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $38,023.80 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.73 trillion, increasing 1.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.11 billion, which makes a 15.44% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 30 January 6:17PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,023.80
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,615.67
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $381.33
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- Cardano (ADA) $1.06
- Solana (SOL) $95.36
- XRP (XRP) $0.616
- Terra (LUNA) $49.15
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1417
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
