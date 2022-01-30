Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $38K

The crypto market has been mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $38,023.80 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.73 trillion, increasing 1.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.11 billion, which makes a 15.44% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 30 January 6:17PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,023.80 Ethereum (ETH) $2,615.67 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $381.33 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 Cardano (ADA) $1.06 Solana (SOL) $95.36 XRP (XRP) $0.616 Terra (LUNA) $49.15 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1417

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.