Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $38K

The crypto market is trading in green today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,530 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.62%, a decrease of 0.48% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, increasing 4.40% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $6.01 billion, which makes a 93.79% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 23 February 7:41PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,530 Ethereum (ETH) $2,702 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $379 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.7288 Cardano (ADA) $0.9379 Solana (SOL) $90 Terra (LUNA) $61 Avalanche (AVAX) $79

