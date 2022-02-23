Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $38K

The crypto market is trading in green today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,530 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.62%, a decrease of 0.48% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, increasing 4.40% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $6.01 billion, which makes a 93.79% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 23 February 7:41PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,530
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,702
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $379
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.7288
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9379
- Solana (SOL) $90
- Terra (LUNA) $61
- Avalanche (AVAX) $79
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
