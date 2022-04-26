Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $40K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,485 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.08% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, increasing 4.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.11 billion, which makes a 16.26% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 26 April 2:47PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $40,485
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,002
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $400
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Solana (SOL) $100
- Terra (LUNA) $96
- XRP (XRP) $0.6803
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8861
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1588
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
