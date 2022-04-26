Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $40K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,485 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.08% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, increasing 4.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.11 billion, which makes a 16.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday, 26 April 2:47PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $40,485 Ethereum (ETH) $3,002 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $400 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Solana (SOL) $100 Terra (LUNA) $96 XRP (XRP) $0.6803 Cardano (ADA) $0.8861 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1588

