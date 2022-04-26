Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $40K

  1. Home
Published April 26th, 2022 - 11:41 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.08% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,485 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.08% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, increasing 4.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.11 billion, which makes a 16.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 26 April 2:47PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $40,485

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,002
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $400
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  6. Solana (SOL) $100
  7. Terra (LUNA) $96
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6803
  9. Cardano (ADA) $0.8861
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1588

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

