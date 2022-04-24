Top 10 Football Fan Crypto Tokens by Market Cap

The blockchain technology has changed the world as we know it with its numerous use cases disturbing almost every sector. The exciting news of new partnerships between Football clubs and crypto exchanges and services has created a new interesting play field for cryptocurrencies in sports as well as a new competing field between clubs aside from international tournaments and local leagues and came up with another way for crypto fans to spend their crypto.

While some Football clubs entered these crypto deals eyeing recovery from financial issues, some aimed at increasing their online presence and others seeks to expand fans involvement in the discussion making process and consensus within the team. Whatever the reason is, it looks like football and crypto are the perfect match. It’s worth mentioning that the Fan Token market cap today is $337 Million, according to Coingeko.com.

What is a Football Fan Token?

Fan tokens, also known as sports cryptocurrencies, are digital assets that are intended to help teams, leagues, clubs, organizations, and athletes increase fan involvement and engagement. Fan Tokens, unlike regular memberships, never expire and can be sold and traded which gives it yet another leverage granting their owners special limited perks.

Socios.com is an app dedicated for launching football fan club-specific tokens through a Fan Token Offering (FTO).

If you're a big sports fan, you must be hyped to know you can actually be involved with your favorite team and wondering what are the top 10 football fan tokens to keep an eye on! Albawaba is here to list them!

Top 10 Football Fan Tokens by Market Cap*

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY)

Priced at $14.77, CITY fan token’s tops our list with the largest ever market cap of $51,445,519. CITY gives fans the power to help the Citizens vote for decisions, access VIP experiences, earn official products, and more.

Paris Saint Germain Fan Token (PSG)

With a market cap of $43,300,892, the fan crypto token of PSG, (trading $13.95 at time of writing) was created to allow the beautiful game fans to buy the club's merchandise, vote on critical club decisions, and have a say in other club activities.

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO)

Trading at $5.48 at time of writing, PORTO fans token allows supporters to choose the 2nd half walk-out song and other exclusive experiences and privileges. Launched on Binance Launchpad, the BEP-20 utility token has a market capitalization of $42,662,606.

S.S Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO)

With the price of $4.20, LAZIO has a market cap of $35,911,527. Aside from the voting feature, Lazio Token holders will soon have access to never-before-seen features such as loyalty subscription, Fan Shop integration, NFT collection, Donation, Mini-game, and more.

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR)

The $BAR Fan Token grants fans the ability to assist the Curlers in making the best discussion possible, as well as gain access to VIP experiences, receive official merchandise, and more. BAR is trading at $6.48 with a market cap of $25,764,489.

Inter Milan Fan Token (INTER)

Valued at $8.41 with a market cap of $25,266,419, the Nerazzurri fan token vote for discussions made in Inter HQ in Milan, pick goal celebration songs, official bus design, starting line-up as the jersey design.

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token is a BEP-20 token deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) priced at: $5.21 with a cap of $23,289,649. Owners of $SANTOS enjoy a variety of benefits, including participation in the club's activities and the ability to vote in polls. Additionally, holders of the $SANTOS token will have access to exclusive incentives, privileges, limited and collectible NFTs, and the gamification process.

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA)

Market capped at $18,968,045, TRA (traded at $5.21) owners enjoys exclusive discounts on official Trabzonspor merchandise, VIP experience at the Socios Sky Box at Medikal Parl Stadium, FREE match tickets to Trabzonspor and Medikal Parl home matches, guided tour of Trabzonspor Stadium + access to exclusive areas, and Signed official merchandise.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM)

With a trading value of $5.92, ACM allows the Rossoneris to display inspiring messages in the players' dressing rooms, receive legendary birthday gifts and wishes from the team, participate in fan art contests as well as vote for the decision.

Atletico Madrid Fan Token (ATM)

Created specially for Los Colchoneros’s fans to participate in the team’s future plans, Priced at $5.19. With a market cap of $10,779,017, gives fans the opportunity to get merchandise items and vote for bus designs.

*Note: prices were last updated on April 21 at 9PM (GMT+3).