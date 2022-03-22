Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $42K

It's another green day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,477 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.95%, an increase of 0.12% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.92 trillion, increasing 2.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.63 billion, which makes a 26.59% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 22 March 1:09PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,477 Ethereum (ETH) $3,003 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $404 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.8453 Terra (LUNA) $93 Cardano (ADA) $0.9435 Solana (SOL) $90 Avalanche (AVAX) $88

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.